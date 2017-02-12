In news that will surprise almost nobody, hit musical movie La La Land has triumphed at this years Bafta Film Awards, leading the pack in the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress (for Emma Stone), Best Cinematography and Best Original Music categories.

And elsewhere in the evening the other awards were also largely free of surprises, with Best Actor frontrunner Casey Affleck cruising to victory alongside Best Supporting Actress shoo-in Viola Davis, while director Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake picked up the Best British Film gong.

In fact, the only real upset came in the Best Supporting Actor category, when hotly-tipped favourite Mahershala Ali (from US film Moonlight) was pipped to the post by Lion star Dev Patel, who took to the stage in apparent shock.

"Wow! That just happened!" he told the crowd. "Words, words, words. Oh my God. This is so overwhelming. You know, I sit at home and watch this with my family, who are here with me tonight, and it's just such an overwhelming feeling. Mum, Dad, Gomul, I love you guys so much."

He concluded: "I don't know what to say, except for I'm so grateful. I am terrible at this. Thank you so much, it means so much."

Lion also picked up a Best Adapted Screenplay award, leaving it one of the biggest winners of the night.

Generally speaking, the awards were doled out on a night surprisingly light on political discussion, following rumours that BBC bosses had urged stars to stay relatively neutral to preserve the broadcaster’s code of impartiality.

Instead, host Stephen Fry made frequent jabs at US President Trump without ever directly referencing him by name, while various award-winners made more general pleas for the world to stay united in divisive times.

Accepting her Best Actress award, Emma Stone said: "I don't know if you realise this, but right now, this country and the US and the world seems to be going through a bit of a time - just a bit - and in a time that's so divisive, I think it's really special that we were all able to come together tonight, thanks to BAFTA, to celebrate the positive gift of creativity, and how it can transcend borders and how it can help people to feel a little less alone.

"I am very grateful to be in this room. I feel very, very lucky. And thank you so much for this. This is a huge honour."

You can see the full list of winners below:

Best Film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land - WINNER

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding British film

American Honey

Denial

I, Daniel Blake - WINNER

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Notes On Blindness

Under The Shadow

Leading Actor

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea - WINNER

Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Leading Actress

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train

Emma Stone, La La Land - WINNER

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Viola Davis, Fences - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel, Lion - WINNER

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle, La La Land - WINNER

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

EE Rising Star Award

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland - WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion - WINNER

Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Screenplay

Hell Or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea - WINNER

Moonlight

Original Music

Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival

Mica Levi, Jackie

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land - WINNER

Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, Lion

Abel Korzeniowski, Nocturnal Animals

Best documentary

13th - WINNER

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

Best animated film

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings - WINNER

Moana

Zootropolis

Best debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)

The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)

Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)

The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)

Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers) - WINNER

Best film not in the English language

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

Son of Saul - WINNER

Toni Erdmann

Best cinematography

Arrival

Hell or High Water

La La Land - WINNER

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge - WINNER

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Nocturnal Animals

Best Make Up and Hair

Florence Foster Jenkins - WINNER

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie - WINNER

La La Land

Best Production Design

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - WINNER

Hail Caesar!

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Best Special Visual Effects

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The Jungle Book - WINNER

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Sound

Arrival - WINNER

Deepwater Horizon

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

British Short Film

Consumed

Home - WINNER

Mouth of Hell

The Party

Standby

British Short Animation

The Alan Dimension

A Love Story - WINNER

Tough

Bafta Fellowship

Mel Brooks