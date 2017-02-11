Amber Riley has been brightening up Let It Shine since the show started, but sadly the Dreamgirls star is no longer on our screens.

The 30-year-old singer and actress was appearing as a guest judge on the show for the first round of the competition, no doubt owing to her commitments in the West End.

Riley is currently starring as Effie White in the London-based production of Dreamgirls, meaning that her Saturday nights (and pretty much every night of the week for that matter) are more than a little occupied. Being available as a judge for when the show goes live on February 11 just wouldn’t be feasible.

Taking her seat last week was music legend Lulu, who was a guest judge for one episode. The boys who made it through to the second round teamed up with stars including Olly Murs, Busted and Beverley Knight before three from each group were sent home.

The five groups of five boys who were chosen then went through to the live finals this weekend when US TV personality Ricki Lake will takeover the guest judging spot.

Let It Shine airs at 6.40pm on Saturday February 4 on BBC1.