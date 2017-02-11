Let It Shine's live shows got off to a errr, Pitch Perfect start this weekend as the competing boybands came together for riff off with Martin Kemp on hand to serve as referee.

Iron Sun, Drive, Nightfall, Neon Panda and Five to Five (no, really, those are the names they've apparently chosen) jumped at the opportunity to show off their vocal skills in a riff off that wouldn't have looked out of place in one of Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson's smash hit singing flicks.

Some viewers thoroughly enjoyed the cleverly choreographed opening number.

@realmartinkemp brilliant opening ☺️. Fantastic talent, brilliant format #LetItShine — Ali DA ❤️ Mr B ǂ⃝⃝⃝⃝ (@alison_sendall) February 11, 2017

Exciting, energetic and enthralling - that opening acapella battle was awesome #bbc #letitshine — Emma Sutton (@emmalgsutton) February 11, 2017

But others weren't convinced.

When #letitshine use the exact pitch perfect a Capella playlist pic.twitter.com/hbSFDSTMvo — Toribellar (@toribellar) February 11, 2017

#LetItShine this is just a rip off of Pitch Perfect 😳 pic.twitter.com/HghSf94b5l — Freya Nation (@NationFreya) February 11, 2017

So the BBC couldn't come up with their own material so steal pitch perfect #letitshine — Sam Muzz (@muzzy131191) February 11, 2017

Was the riff off a complete Pitch Perfect rip off?

Watch the original and decide for yourself.

Let It Shine continues on BBC1 on Saturday nights.