Wales 'welcome', if that's the word, England to Cardiff for the second match of the Six Nations, and one of the highlights of the tournament.

England have asserted their dominance in this fixture in recent years, only losing once in the past five meetings. However, that one loss was also the most bitter, losing at Twickenham during their own World Cup.

Both sides didn't exactly fire on all cylinders in their opening fixtures. Perhaps they were saving themselves for this most important of ties?

What time is Wales v England live on TV?

Coverage is live on BBC1 and BBC1 Wales from 4.15pm. S4C also have live Welsh language coverage from 4pm. Kick-off is at 4.50pm.

