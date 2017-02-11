Both Italy and Ireland lost their opening matches of the Six Nations 2017 championship, and the Irish will look to get their title challenge back on track with a big bonus point win in Rome.

This is the first match of the second round of fixtures, with England, Wales and Scotland set to play later this weekend.

ITV will broadcast the match, with Italy coach and former Irish fullback Conor O'Shea keen to get one over his home nation.

What time is Italy v Ireland live on TV?

Coverage is live on ITV from 1.30pm on Saturday 11 February. Kick-off is at 2.25pm.

