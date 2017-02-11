Scotland rumble in to week two of the 2017 Six Nations on a high, having demolished Ireland on the opening weekend.

The face a French side that showed little imagination against England in in their first match. The Scots have not beaten the French in Paris since 1999. That was also the year they won what was then the Five Nations.

Can this current squad pass their French test with flying colours? Well find out this Sunday 12 February.

What time is France v Scotland live on TV?

Coverage is live on BBC1 from 2.15pm. Kick-off is at 3pm.

