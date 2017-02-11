The first live episode of Let It Shine saw 25 boys become 20 as the first boyband fell victim to the public vote.

Neon Panda left the competition, with two of its members (Matt and Conor) teaming up with Drive's Jazzie, Jonnie and Mark to form a new version of their boyband.

They'll now compete with the remaining bands to bid to win a place in 'The Band' – the group Gary Barlow is putting together to star in a touring musical featuring the music of Take That.

Here's who's still in the competition...

Group 1 – Five to Five

Members: Curtis T Johns, AJ Bentley, Yazdan Qafouri, Sario Solomon and Nick Carsberg

Group 2 – Drive

Members: Matt Thorpe, Conor McLoughlin, Mark Angels, Jazzie Mattis, Jonnie Halliwell

Group 3 – Iron Sun

Members: Matt Knight, Clinton Elvis, Harry Fabulous Brown, Jordan Harvey Alexis Gerred

Group 4 – Nightfall

Members: Danny Colligan, Bradley Johnson, Huw Roberts, Julius Wright, Jason Brock

Let it Shine continues next Saturday on BBC1