Boybands Neon Panda and Drive have become the victims of the public vote in the live stages of Gary Barlow's Let It Shine.

The ten men found themselves facing the boot when they failed to secure enough votes to make it through, and their bands were split up by the judges following a Take That themed sing-off.

The judges opted to save Drive's Mark, Jazzie and Jonnie along with Neon Panda's Matt and Conor, sending Craig Webb, Anthony Sahota and Josh Bailey of Neon Panda home. Drive members Jamie Corner and Ryan Butterworth were also given their marching orders.

Their former band mates will now go on to compete with the other remaining boybands as 'Drive' for a place among the cast of Barlow's upcoming touring musical, The Band.