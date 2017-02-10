Who's on The One Show tonight? Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa... ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Friday 10 February 2017 at 10:52AM Tonight's show is hosted by Angela Scanlon and Richard Osman live from New Broadcasting House in London. On the sofa, there's Great Pottery Throw Down host and radio DJ Sara Cox, while music comes from Elbow and the Red Nose Convoy joins from Uganda. The One Show is on BBC1 at 7pm Everything you need to know about new presenter Angela Scanlon Everything you need to know about new presenter Michelle Ackerley continue reading