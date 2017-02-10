It's week six on The Voice UK this Saturday, the penultimate round of blind auditions.

To get a spot in the battle rounds this year's hopefuls will have to catch the ears of Voice veterans will.i.am or Tom Jones, or blow away newbie coaches Gavin Rossdale and US superstar Jennifer Hudson.

Expect the talent show to deliver more tears, more potential superstars and more heartbreak caused by that unforgiving 'no buttons pressed, no turning chairs' rule.

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

Episode six is on Saturday 11th February at 8pm on ITV.

BBC talent show rival Let It Shine meanwhile begins at 6.55pm on BBC1 – see how they're both doing in the ratings here.