He may be best known these days for helping contestants find Pointless answers but Alexander Armstrong stopped by This Morning on Friday for something that was anything but pointless – a testicular cancer check.

The actor, singer and quiz show host is teaming up with Diversity’s Ashley Banjo to raise awareness about male cancers and opted to have a quick check up with Doctor Chris live on air.

Viewers were quick to praise him for his actions.

@XanderArmstrong well done on #ThisMorning a great advocate for raising awareness of #MensHealth — Matt McDonough (@matt_mcdon) February 10, 2017

But they did have their concerns about one thing: Dr Chris didn’t appear to be wearing gloves.

Where are your gloves doctor? #ThisMorning — Leanne 🌹 (@LeanneIssitt) February 10, 2017

Hopefully he has warm hands...