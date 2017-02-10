He may be a man of few, growled, words but when you set him a linguistic challenge, Lego Batman delivers.

Witness this prank on Matt Edmondson's Radio 1 show, in which the DJ tasks Will Arnett, the man behind the bat, to phone a toy shop and keep them on the line long enough for him to utter 26 sentences, each beginning with a consecutive letter of the alphabet.

Here's how he got on...

