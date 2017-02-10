You’ll know him best as the serial killer who kills serial killers in Dexter, but Michael C Hall is about to take on the role of one of the most famous US Presidents for the second series of The Crown.

Hall – who has spent most of the past 12 months being praised for his take on David Bowie in musical Lazarus – has signed on to play JFK aka John F Kennedy, in the follow-up to the Golden Globe-winning first series of Netflix’s royal drama.

Deadline reports that Hall will be joined by actress Jodi Balfour, who’ll take on the role of his wife, Jackie, as The Crown enters the swinging sixties. Series two is said to kick off in Egypt with the Suez Canal Crisis and take us right the way through to (spoiler alert!) the downfall of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

Hall is a pretty big casting for the Netflix series, which has also nabbed Matthew Goode to play Margaret’s husband Lord Snowdon.

But with the awards flowing in (leading lady Claire Foy picked up a Golden Globe for herself and John Lithgow’s been honoured for his role as Churchill) and Peter Morgan at the helm, it’s no surprise they’re so eager.