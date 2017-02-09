Tonight's show is hosted by Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon live from New Broadcasting House in London.

On the sofa tonight, former newsreader and presenter Sir Trevor McDonald takes to the sofa to discuss his experiences interviewing former members of the mafia. Plus, there's a special report from Spain with the lastest on vegetable and lettuce 'rationing'.

The One Show is on BBC1 at 7pm

