Just two couples remain as Dance Dance Dance reaches its final episode: Jonny Labey with his girlfriend Chrissy Brooke, and Lucy-Jo Hudson with her friend Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton.
Jonny and Chrissy have topped the leader board every week so far – but as the scores are wiped and reset at zero, who knows who will be going home with the trophy?
This week, the dancers' stamina will be tested to the limits as each couple performs four dances: a solo each, a repeat of their favourite duo performance, and a brand-new duo dance.
Before you watch the ITV show on Sunday, take a look at what dances they'll be recreating – from Lady Gaga's Telephone to Justin Bieber's Love Yourself to Gene Kelly's Singin' in the Rain.
Jonny Labey and Chrissy Brooke
Jonny's solo: Usher, Caught Up
Repeated duo performance: Michael Jackson, Scream
Chrissy's solo: Lady Gaga, Telephone
Final duo: P!nk, Try
Lucy-Jo Hudson and Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton
Rohan's solo: Gene Kelly's Singin' In The Rain
Repeated duo performance: Blues Brothers, Shake A Tail Feather
Lucy-Jo's solo: Beyoncé, Run the World (Girls)
Final duo: Justin Bieber, Love Yourself
The Dance Dance Dance final airs on Sunday 12th February at 6.30pm