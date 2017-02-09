In the dark days of 2017, we like to think somebody, somewhere, has a clue what's going on. Unfortunately, if the first trailer for Amazon's new comedy thriller Patriot is anything to go by, we're all doomed.

Michael Dorman stars as US intelligence officer John Tavner, tasked with preventing Iran from "going nuclear" by going undercover at a Midwestern industrial piping firm. Obvious, right?

Tavner's under orders from director of intelligence – and Dad – Tom Tavner, played by Lost star Terry O'Quinn (below).

Patriot is written and directed by The Secret Life of Walter Mitty screenwriter Steven Conrad, and also stars Kurtwood Smith (That 70s Show) and Michael Chernus (Orange is the New Black). Watch the exclusive first trailer below.

Patriot will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 24 February.