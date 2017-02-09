Actress Helen Flanagan has had her contract with Coronation Street extended to December.

The character of Rosie Webster was seen returning on Monday and was revealed to have unwittingly become a drugs mule after accidentally smuggling cocaine into the country.

Flanagan was originally intended to do a three-month stint, but ITV has today announced that Rosie is staying put in Weatherfiled with her family.

Upcoming storylines will see Rosie embark on an unlikely career on the cobbles and also find new romance.

Speaking today, the actress said: “I am having so much fun being back here playing Rosie again. The writing is hilarious and I am delighted to be staying around. I can’t wait to see what Rosie is going to get up to.”

Producer Kate Oates added: "We are thrilled to have Helen back and delighted that she is now going to become a more permanent fixture in Weatherfield.

"Rosie is a classic Coronation Street comedy character and we are looking forward to seeing more of her antics in the future.”

