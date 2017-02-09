Guessing who will be announced next as a guest judge for Let It Shine is some of the most fun we’ve had in ages.

After Lulu and the crazy curveball that was Ricki Lake, now Ashley Roberts has been confirmed as the second guest judge for the programme’s live shows.

The former I’m a Celebrity star, Pussycat Doll and Dancing on Ice judge will be taking the fourth spot on the panel alongside permanent judges Gary Barlow, Dannii Minogue and Martin Kemp.

She said: “I’m beyond excited to be joining Let It Shine and taking a judging seat beside the brilliant Gary, beautiful Dannii and handsome Martin.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences of being in a band and I can’t wait to see what surprises the boys have in store for their live semi-final performances!”

After Amber Riley judged the first four weeks of auditions on the show, she was replaced by Lulu for the second round of the competition.

Former US chat show host Ricki Lake will be the guest judge for the first live show and Roberts will follow for the second, while the star judging the live final has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the four bands who make it through the first week of live shows will be collaborating with Take That to perform the series' namesake song, Shine.

The two bands who get the fewest public votes will face a sing off where they will perform a classic Beatles song before they are disbanded and each of the boys will then be judged as ten individuals.

The second stage of the show saw the final 25 boys being formed into five groups of five, and given daft band names including Iron Sun, Drive and Neon Panda.

Let It Shine airs on Saturday 11th February at 6:55pm on BBC1