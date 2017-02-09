MTV’s Ex on the Beach is back for series six, where the guys and girls are single and ready to mingle. That is, until their exes arrive and threaten to spoil the pool party.

This season promises to introduce more exes than ever before, so expect a catfight or two. Before tonight’s premiere at 10pm, let’s meet the residents cohabiting a luxury villa on the Greek island of Crete.

Josh Ritchie

Josh Ritchie, 22, is a real ladies’ man. He appeared on the 2015 series of Love Island and now that he’s joined Ex on the Beach, there’s only one thing on his mind…

He says, “I’ve never been in love before, but I’ve made love to several girls at once.”

He scores himself as a 10/10 for looks and he’s cocksure (ahem) that all the women on the beach will love him. We’ll just have to wait and see.

He’s also been linked to Celebrity Big Brother’s Stephanie Davis, who recently gave birth to a baby boy. The rumour mill has even speculated that Josh, rather than fellow CBB star Jeremy McConnell, could be the father.

Check out his Twitter and Instagram.

Maisie Gillespie

At the age of 20, Maisie Gillespie is the youngest member of the show. She’s originally from Bristol and studies journalism and politics at Cardiff University.

Maisie has been the subject of a couple of headlines herself as the former fling of Made in Chelsea’s Alex Mytton when he was still dating his ex Nicola Hughes.

She caused a stir when she featured in a Snapchat photo – barely clothed – taken by Love Island star Tom Powell. They met through her work, Climax Promotions, where she’s responsible for looking after celebrity guests. At the time, Tom was supposed to be dating his Love Island co-star Sophie Gradon.

Maisie says, “I am very aware of being a posh tottie, but there’s more to me than wealth.” She even owns donkeys.

Check out her Twitter and Instagram.

Sean Pratt

If you have a quick snoop on Sean Pratt’s Instagram, you’ll quickly discover who caught his eye on Ex on the Beach. He’s now one half of a loved-up couple with a co-star from the show – even making her his Woman Crush Wednesday.

The 26-year-old former stripper and naked butler from Coventry has gone as far as having her name tattooed on his hand. It looks like things really are serious, then.

If you want to relish the drama of the journey, we recommend steering clear of social media.

He says, “I like to think of myself as a modern day Jack Sparrow. I’m just a pirate looking for my treasure.”

Check out his Twitter and Instagram.

Harriette Harper

Harriette Harper, a 25-year-old glamour model from Essex, previously dated Pete Wicks from The Only Way Is Essex. Considering he’s still with Megan McKenna, who’s appeared on Ex on the Beach, we don’t think he’ll be jogging across the sand Baywatch-style anytime soon.

“I’m so sick of bad boys. I need a real man. I need a soldier,” Harriette says.

She nabs herself a cheeky kiss in the first episode, but could he be the real man she’s looking for?

Check out her Twitter and Instagram.