Emmerdale has finally revealed the identity of the mystery woman in the barn as Faith Dingle, long-lost mother of Cain and Chas.

Viewers had been speculating about who she was since she turned up at the Dingles’ in Monday’s episode and ended up locked in the barn before she could reveal who she was.

Young Sarah has been helping the woman since finding her in the barn, visiting her in secret and sneaking her medicine and supplies as she’s clearly in poor health.

She even stole some money to give her, but in the first of tonight’s double bill suspicious mum Debbie found the cash and demanded to know what her daughter was hiding.

Forced to reveal she’d been helping a sick old lady in Zak’s barn, Debbie went to confront her – only the mystery character had fled the barn and checked into the B&B where she ended up collapsing.

Villagers flocked to the scene as an ambulance pulled up outside the Grange, and as the mysterious arrival was stretchered out she saw Cain and Chas, who clearly knew who she was – it was then her identity was revealed with a horrified Chas greeting her with: “Hello, mother…”

A clue had come earlier in the episode as Faith wept over a crumpled old photograph of two young children, but the full story was kept from viewers until the final scene.

Although she’s mother to both Cain and Chas, they are half-sibling with different dads: Faith was married to Chas’s dad Shadrach, but had Cain following a fling with his brother Zak.

Emmerdale producer Iain MacLeod teased Faith’s arrival last year, promising a “gin-fuelled whirlwind” of a character. Last seen on screen 13 years ago, she has been recast as Sally Dexter and will be a “big chaotic mess who might look like she’s a whole of fun and trouble to begin with, but who has a story that is likely to be a lot more serious.”

The identity of the character was kept a secret from viewers until transmission, but the real reason for her return has yet to be revealed.

