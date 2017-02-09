EastEnders just honoured its early years with a mention of Kelvin Carpenter, who long-standing fans will remember lived on the Square between 1985 and 1987.

Scenes just broadcast on the BBC1 soap saw Michelle namecheck Kelvin during a conversation with Martin, who quickly found him on social media and sent a message on his mum's behalf.

For those of you whose memories don't stretch back to the mid-1980s, Kelvin was at the centre of a tug of love between Michelle and Sharon and ended up having a fling with both of them.

But he is perhaps best remembered for being a member of The Banned, a fictional pop group comprised of Eddie Hunter, Simon Wicks, Sharon Watts, Ian Beale and, of course, Kelvin himself.

One of The Banned's songs - Something Outa Nothing - even ended up being recoded by Letitia Dean (Sharon) and Paul Medford (Kelvin) and released commercially. It reached number 12 in the UK singles chart and the video can be seen below:

Kelvin ended up leaving for university in 1987 to take a course in computer studies after his relationship with health visitor Carmel Roberts fell apart.

Actor Paul Medford's post-EastEnders career has seen him take on a number of stage roles in London's West End, including parts in The Lion King, Five Guys Named Mo, Hair and - more recently - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

But might Medford - and Kelvin - be getting reacquainted with life in Walford following Martin's impromptu messaging?

