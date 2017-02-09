Evil Babe Smith has been turfed out of the Queen Vic on tonight's EastEnders following one final act of villainy.

Mick decided to show Babe the door after she was caught out dumping dementia-suffering Sylvie by the canalside in the pouring rain.

Babe's wicked act came in the wake of her landing the Carters in trouble with the police thanks to her serving booze to the pub regulars over their bacon rolls at breakfast.

With Mick facing a £20,000 fine after being found in breach of the licensing laws, his patience with Babe was already wearing paper thin.

But when Babe's cruel manipulation of Sylvie was exposed, the family decided that enough was enough, especially after the conniving cook was then found stealing the Vic's takings.

Spitting curses as she was thrown onto the pavement, Babe swore that she'd return one day, before shouting her hope that the Carters will lose the pub.

And with Max and that mysterious property developer played by Simon Williams currently targeting the boozer, Babe may well get her wish!

As for whether actress Annette Badland will resurface in Albert Square, an EastEnders spokesperson said recently:

"Prior to living in The Vic, Aunt Babe was seen coming and going from The Square with her own life away from Walford. She will still very much be in the wings and could well continue to cause aggro for the Carter family."

Here's hoping...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.