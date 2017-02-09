Could conman Lewis Archer be making a return to Coronation Street? He certainly will be if actor Nigel Havers has his way.

Crooked Lewis was last seen in February 2013 when he made off with a stash of Gail's cash and shot a memorable DVD in which he humiliated the Platt clan.

Now, in an interview set to be broadcast tomorrow on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, Havers admits that he'd like to see Lewis resurface.

Asked whether he'd be interested in making a Corrie comeback, the actor says: "I would love to actually. I do owe Gail forty grand at the moment and I think as an honourable man, I’d like to pay that back. It was wonderful doing the show."

Havers also reveals some advice that he received from Sir Roger Moore and put to good use when working on the ITV soap:

“Roger Moore told me that whenever he does a bed scene he’d always say to the girl before, ‘Excuse me, I want to apologise now if I get an erection’ and then he’d pause and say ‘And if I don’t’.

"So you basically cover all the territory...I did a couple of bed scenes with Sue [Nicholls who plays Audrey] and I said that to her."

Piers Morgan's Life Stories will be shown on Friday 10 February at 9pm.

