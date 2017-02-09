Beauty and Lord Voldemort is the love story you never knew you needed in this amazing mashup Belle’s got a thing for the bad boys around town ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Ellie Harrison Thursday 9 February 2017 at 11:51AM When the worlds of Beauty and the Beast and Harry Potter collide, this is what happens: Voldemort becomes the beast, Belle is a witch, and Gaston stands tall and proud as… a Gryffindor. The seamlessly cut Beauty and Lord Voldemort, courtesy of PistolShrimps, replaces Emma Watson’s upcoming co-star, the Beast (Dan Stevens), with Potter’s dreaded nemesis (Ralph Fiennes). It's the ultimate story of forbidden love. Enjoy… continue reading