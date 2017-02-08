Tonight's show is hosted by Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon live from New Broadcasting House in London.

On the sofa tonight, Let It Shine judge Dannii Minogue, The Saturdays’ Una Healy and Nashville star Sam Palladio. Plus, there's a visit from the Natural History Museum’s Dippy the Diplodocus, a 150 million year old dinosaur that’s about to go on its first UK tour.

The One Show is on BBC1 at 7pm

