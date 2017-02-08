What time is it on?

You can catch the first episode of Lena Dunham and the gang’s final outing on Sky Atlantic at 10pm on Monday 13 February.

What’s going to happen?

Over the past few years, the twenty-somethings have been through a lot of drama and angst. This series will, of course, be no different...

It begins with Hannah landing a plumb job as a writer for “Slag Mag”, a surfing magazine based in the Hamptons. Selling herself for the role, she says: “I have a strong opinion about everything, even topics I’m not informed on.”

Marnie and Ray are up to no good – while Jessa’s controversial shacking up with Adam leads to a scolding from Shoshanna.

Shoshanna is still trying to figure out the meaning of life following her Japanese adventure.

Who’s in it?

The usual suspects are back as the Girls – Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet and Jemima Kirke.

Joining them is Adam Driver as Adam, Andrew Rannells as Elijah, Alex Karpovsky as Ray and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Desi.

This series will also welcome back Elijah’s on-off boyfriend Dill (Corey Stoll) and Shoshanna’s ex-boss Abigail (Aidy Bryant).

Several new faces will also enter the Girls’ lives: Riz Ahmed (The Night Of) will play a surf instructor who dips in and out of Hannah’s life and other guest stars confirmed to appear include Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Joy Bryant (Parenthood).