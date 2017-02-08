You'd think Harry Potter would notice that the Leaky Cauldron's innkeeper has transformed from a merry, hairy man with mutton chops into a creepy, bald, Lord Voldemort lookalike. But perhaps the boy wizard was distracted during his first visit to Diagon Alley?

Cast your mind back to the time a very young Harry first walked into the Leaky Cauldron with Hagrid, having just been told "yer a wizard". Friendly innkeeper Tom greeted the unlikely pair and said: "Ah, Hagrid! Usual, I presume?"

Hagrid replied, "Not today, Tom, I'm on official Hogwarts business."

But Seventeen has spotted an odd transformation.

Okay, so: next, flash forward to when Harry is on the run from the Ministry after accidentally inflating his Aunt Marge during his holidays in Privet Drive. He heads to the Leaky Cauldron on the Knight Bus, where he's greeted by an innkeeper. "Tom will show you to your room," says the Minister for Magic.

This tweet just about sums it up...

Tom in Sorcerer's Stone vs. Tom in Prisoner of Azkaban. It was a rough couple of years. pic.twitter.com/4OnTJT5ga1 — Kelsey Stiegman (@kelseystiegman) February 4, 2017

Unless there are two innkeepers called Tom at the Leaky Cauldron who put in shifts as the Tom-in-charge, that's a bit of a change of appearance.

Or, put bluntly, it's just not the same actor. The first Tom was played by Derek Deadman, who stopped acting soon after the first Harry Potter movie and died from complications of diabetes in 2014. Jim Tavaré took over... and clearly put his own spin on the role of Tom the innkeeper.