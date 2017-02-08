The funeral of Joanie Wright in tonight's Emmerdale looks set to be full of drama thanks to a heated showdown between Kerry and Zak.

This evening's episode of the ITV soap will see Kerry read a eulogy at the church, only to vent her anger at a distraught Zak, who is seen trying to make an early exit.

How will Zak react when Kerry chastises him for letting Joanie down both in life and death?

As viewers know, the last thing Joanie heard before dying from a heart attack was that her husband Zak had reunited with his ex-wife Lisa.

Will Zak's guilt at causing Joanie such misery in her final moments be too much for the Dingle patriarch?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.