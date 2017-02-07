Who's on The One Show tonight? Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa... ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Tuesday 7 February 2017 at 11:12AM Tonight's show is hosted by Matt Baker and Michelle Ackerley live from New Broadcasting House in London. Ardal O'Hanlon is on the sofa discussing his new role as lead detective DI Jack Mooney in Death in Paradise and Lucy Siegle reports on the pitfalls of buying a car which has a log book loan attached to it. The One Show is on BBC1 at 7pm Everything you need to know about new presenter Angela Scanlon Everything you need to know about new presenter Michelle Ackerley continue reading