Football pundit Rio Ferdinand will open up about becoming a single parent to three kids after the loss of his wife in a new BBC documentary.

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad will follow the former Manchester United and England star's own experience and explore how bereaved parents attempt to move on for the sake of themselves and their children.

Speaking about his wife Rebecca's death to breast cancer in May 2015 aged just 34, Ferdinand said, “I don’t think I’ve grieved properly. I’ve not given myself that time to sit down and really flush everything out and go through it.”

Our thoughts and best wishes with @rioferdy5 and family after the loss of his wife from Cancer pic.twitter.com/V9gS4FUHjz — Balls to Cancer (@Ballstocancer) May 2, 2015

The one-off 60-minute documentary, due to air this spring on BBC1, also aims to tackle the stigma men face in discussing their emotions.

When Rebecca passed away, Ferdinand released a statement calling her "a fantastic loving mother to our three beautiful children. She will be be missed as a wife, sister, aunt, daughter and granddaughter. She will live on in our memory, as a guide an inspiration."

Alison Kirkham, Controller of Factual Commissioning and Events for the BBC, said that she was grateful to Ferdinand for allowing the film to be made: “Rio Ferdinand has courageously allowed the cameras to follow him in this revealing and immensely personal documentary exploring the complexities of grief. This candid film will offer BBC1 audiences an intimate exploration of the ways in which men similarly bereaved cope with their loss.”

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad will be shown on BBC1 this spring