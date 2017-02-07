Piers Morgan versus Jon Snow: it’s on! Snow (the Channel 4 news presenter, not the resurrected warrior of Westeros) has fired back at Piers Morgan, who called the newsreader an “expert” at fake news.

Why? Well, Morgan’s comment came as Snow prepared to front Channel 4's 'Fake News Week', which aims to provide "an insight into the post-truth world".

Cue a startling appropriate Twitter exchange that underlines the dangers of said "post-truth world".

Morgan, ever the diplomat, took issue with Snow's involvement after the C4 News man accidentally reported Morgan had been suspended from his now-cancelled CNN show in 2011.

So glad @jonsnowC4 has started a Fake News segment on @Channel4News. He's something of an expert at it. https://t.co/zlmE0FPUFO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 6, 2017

Snow hit back at Morgan's tweet, pointing to when Piers Morgan was sacked as editor of the Mirror in 2004 after the newspaper published fake photos of British soldiers abusing an Iraqi.

And this from a man who got sacked from the Daily Mirror for making up news! https://t.co/yLY9DShIm1 — Jon Snow (@jonsnowC4) February 6, 2017

.@piersmorgan calls @jonsnowC4 an 'expert in fake news'. He should know. He was doing it before it was cool. pic.twitter.com/POS4km8C9E — Jon Laurence (@jonlaurence) February 6, 2017

And Piers’ retort? His claim that the story, which led to a front page apology on the Mirror, was never a hoax.

More Fake News!

I was sacked from the Mirror for exposing the truth about rogue QLR troops, as was later confirmed. https://t.co/2JEBw9FCOY https://t.co/nGCyQkdpVC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 6, 2017

The pair's war of words are over for now, but their twitter spat gives us a brilliant excuse to have another look at Jon Snow in his full-moustachioed Fake News Week trailer glory...