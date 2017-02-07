22 Jump Street ★★★★

9.00-11.15pm 5STAR

British TV audiences never got to see the original youthful TV series 21 Jump Street in the late 1980s and early 90s, but the belated movie spin-offs are irresistible. In the first film, Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill played the jock/nerd friends who, on graduation from police academy, were assigned to an undercover job at a high school. In this follow-up, they’re posing as college students, there to sniff out another deadly new drug. Tatum and Hill’s on-screen chemistry remains strong, providing endless, simple-minded fun, this time involving fraternities and Spring Break. Returning cameos from Ice Cube, Nick Offerman, Rob Riggle and Dave Franco helped the film to a ridiculous $330 million take, outgrossing the original. A third film will merge with the Men in Black franchise. Seriously.

For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings

Order your copy of the Radio Times Guide to Films 2017





