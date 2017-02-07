Aaron Dingle is to hit breaking point in next week's Emmerdale as his nearest and dearest start to worry that he's crumbling under the pressure of a possible prison sentence.

Viewers recently saw Aaron lash out and beat up Kasim in an act that could very threaten his future liberty. With Aaron currently out on licence, it seems that he could now be locked up for a very long time.

Scenes to be shown on Friday 17 February will see Aaron start to crack as his sentencing looms near. His nerves shot, Aaron is soon suffering a panic attack.

As those closest to Aaron fret about his health, Robert hits on an idea that he thinks will help the situation. But what reception will he get?

