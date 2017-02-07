Mick Carter faces the possibility of losing the Queen Vic pub following his shock arrest in tonight's episode of EastEnders.

Scenes just broadcast on the BBC1 soap saw the Carters taken into custody during an early morning raid at the Walford pub.

The reason for the police swoop was down to Babe serving booze to customers enjoying her bacon rolls over breakfast.

Despite Mick and Shirley being oblivious to what has been going on, the pair were both charged with breaching the licensing laws after Babe claimed that she was only acting on Mick's orders.

And what's more, they all had to remain custody overnight ahead of an appearance in the magistrates' court in the morning.

When we return to EastEnders on Thursday, fans can expect the Carters to remain under pressure as a livid Shirley and Johnny get to confront Babe.

As Babe tries to make amends, will the Carters be convinced? Or is she set to be shown the door for the final time?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.