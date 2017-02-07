EastEnders actor Danny-Boy Hatchard has revealed that his final appearance as Lee Carter will make for emotional viewing.

The Walford star - who is set to bow out in the coming weeks - said: "I've already struggled with watching some of Lee's recent episodes, to be honest.

"I know I'll get a bit upset when the last one comes round, so I probably won't be able to watch it straight away. I'll definitely record it."

Upcoming episodes of the BBC1 soap will see Lee and Whitney trying to put their recent tensions behind them when they go out for a romantic meal. But with Hatchard's exit on the horizon, it doesn't seem like their efforts will be successful.

The actor made his EastEnders debut in April 2014 when he was introduced as the son of Linda and Mick Carter. However, despite his departure being imminent, he believes that there will be opportunities in the future for him to work alongside Danny Dyer again.

Commenting to Inside Soap, he said: "I'm very close with Danny and his family - his missus is like a second mum to me. In my heart of hearts, I don't think it'll be the last time I work with Dan."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.