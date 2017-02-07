Shakil will be seen fretting about his future in tonight's EastEnders as he opens up to best friend Keegan.

As fans of the BBC1 soap, Shakil has been the victim of a revenge porn scheme orchestrated by Louise Mitchell.

Now - with a naked selfie doing the rounds at Walford High - Shakil is worried that he'll always be known for this one thing.

Keegan then suggests that Shakil finds a way to distract their peers and give them something else to talk about. But what will Shakil make of the plan?

Watch the scene from tonight's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders.

