Michelle Fowler is to receive a Valentine's Day card in next week's episodes of EastEnders - but whose attention has she attracted.

Fan rumours have been circulating about Max possibly being paired with Michelle after the pair made each other's acquaintance over Christmas.

Then there's the possibility of estranged husband Tim or teenaged lover Preston making an appearance from America.

All that can be said at this stage is that, by Thursday 16 February, Michelle's happiness will have proven to be short lived as she struggles in the wake of a shock discovery. Just what could be going on?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.