Jack is to make a shock request of Billy and Jay after reading the full medical report into Ronnie and Roxy's deaths in next week's episodes of EastEnders.

Undertakers Billy and Jay will be left slack-jawed with surprise after Jack makes his plea. But when they try to argue the point, Jack ends up snapping at them.

In the end, it's left to Max to try and get through to his brother - but will his advice fall on deaf ears?

Find out what's troubling Jack when EastEnders broadcasts these scenes on Tuesday 14 February.

You can watch 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.