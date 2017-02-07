Simon Barlow is to go missing in next week's Coronation Street after dad Peter lets him go to a party.

The drama unfolds after Toyah has a quiet word with Nick and suggests that Peter should be allowed to spend more time with Simon.

But once at Peter's, Simon tells him that he's missing a party at the nearby Trafford Centre. In the end, Peter agrees to drop him off - but later on, he's left panicked when he can't get hold of Simon on his mobile phone!

Scenes to be shown on Friday 17 February see Peter and Nick setting off in search of Simon, leaving Toyah at home in case he calls.

But when Leanne gets wind of what's going on, she's beside herself and ends up tearing a strip off both Toyah and Peter for their irresponsible behaviour.

Cutting Toyah to the quick, Leanne says that her sister couldn't possibly understand the gravity of the situation because she's not a mother herself...

This isn't, of course, the first time that young Simon has gone missing. Previous Corrie storylines have seen him abscond in Blackpool and also on the day of Tina McIntyre's funeral. But will he be found on this occasion?

