Adam Barlow will be left stunned on next week's Coronation Street when Rosie Webster confides in him about her and Sophie's drugs dilemma.

Having unwittingly brought cocaine into the country, Rosie is in need of a confidante, little realising that Adam is just about the last person she should be pouring her heart out to.

Oblivious to his real intentions, Rosie tells him everything - but as soon as she's gone, Adam is quick to phone a drugs contact in the States. Having double checked that Rosie's boyfriend has been locked up, Adam is soon forming a plan.

Corrie isn't yet revealing what Adam does with his new-found knowledge, but suffice it to say that by the week's end, Rosie has come to the conclusion that Adam has stolen the cocaine.

For his part, Adam wastes no time in telling the Webster sisters that if anyone comes looking for the drugs, he'll pin the whole thing on them. Just what is Adam up to?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

