Pat Phelan will be left in a state of panic during next week's Coronation Street when he discovers that Luke plans to track down Andy.

Upcoming scenes see Luke announce to Tracy that he's taking Tracy away on a Valentine's trip to Bristol. But Tracy is left disappointed when Luke admits that the reason he's chosen Bristol is because he wants to settle a score with Andy and thinks that's where he's staying.

Now, when Phelan gets wind of Luke's plans, he's obviously distressed. After all, the sinister builder is the one responsible for Andy's disappearance. Although it's never been confirmed on screen, he might even even have bumped him off!

So how will Phelan prevent Luke from embarking on this mission? Might he use murderous means?

