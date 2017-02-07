Creepy Coronation Street newcomer Nathan is to be arrested on suspicion of abduction - and will beg Bethany to provide him with a false alibi.

Nathan has already been seen showering Bethany with praise and encouraging her to film online makeup tutorials. And next week's episodes of the ITV soap will see him increase his hold on the troubled teen by telling her how much he fancies her.

But in the wake of the pair sharing an impromptu kiss, Nathan will find himself taken into custody on suspicion of abducting a girl by the name of Annabel Adams.

After being released, Nathan will be seen making out that he's been wrongly accused, but Bethany is left torn when he asks her to give a statement.

Corrie bosses are remaining tight lipped about whether Bethany will end up lying to the police. But, by the end of the week, the situation is all looking very grim indeed as Bethany swears that she trusts Nathan implicitly. Just what are his intentions? And his Bethany in real danger?

