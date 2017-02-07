Watch out Anton, you’ve got competition: Brendan Cole has his eyes on Len Goodman’s Strictly Come Dancing judge's chair.

When asked if he would like a spot on the show's judging panel, Cole told ITV News, “I’d like to think that the BBC would at least consider me for the role. I've put my hat in the ring. I make no bones about it. But whoever they choose will be the right decision for the show.”

And just in case if you’re not convinced the first ever winner of Strictly could take over from the retiring judge, Cole’s employing wordplay to score a 10 from fans: “I keep telling the audience my new catchphrase, which is 'Bren’s-Lens'. I’m hoping it will catch on.”

So, if not Brendan then who could pick up Len’s paddleboards? Fellow Strictly veteran Anton Du Beke has said he wants a “ballroom person” to waltz into the judging panel, while former judge Alesha Dixon thinks Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood would work fine as a trio: "You can't really replace Len, can you? So they might as well just carry on with the three and I think it will work just as well."

However, the bookies are favouring Goodman’s childhood friend Gary Edwards to quick step into the role.

Brendan has been on every series of Strictly Come Dancing since its launch in 2004, winning the first series with newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky. The 40-year-old has also served as a judge on Dancing With The Stars in New Zealand, the country where Brendan is originally from.

So, until the BBC make an announcement before the show’s upcoming 15th series, you’ll have to keeeeep guessing on who's the next Len.