Poignant, touching and not to be forgotten: critically acclaimed US mini-series Roots is airing on BBC4 this Wednesday at 9pm. And the new trailer for the drama shows just why you should be watching.

A remake of the 1977 series, based on Alex Haley's novel Roots: The Saga of an American Family, the new drama chronicles the history of an African man, Kunta Kinte (Malachi Kirby) as he and his decedents are sold into slavery in America.

After airing in the United States last May, the four-part series is set to be broadcast in the UK on BBC4. The cast includes Rogue One actor Forest Whitaker, Anna Paquin, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Rege-Jean Page and Malachi Kirby in the starring role.

Roots begins Wednesday 8 February at 9pm on BBC4