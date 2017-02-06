Who's on The One Show tonight? Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa... ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Monday 6 February 2017 at 11:01AM Tonight's show is hosted by Matt Baker and Michelle Ackerley live from New Broadcasting House in London. Stephen Mangan is on the sofa discussing fake news and there's a chat with Hugh Dennis as the show links up with the Red Nose Convoy in Kenya. The One Show is on BBC1 at 7pm Everything you need to know about new presenter Angela Scanlon Everything you need to know about new presenter Michelle Ackerley continue reading