A mystery new character arrived in the village during tonight's episode of Emmerdale - and ended up getting locked in the Dingles' barn.

The newcomer appears to have a keen interest in the Dingle family, having tried to overhear a conversation between Zak and Lisa before unfortunately getting trapped. But who could she be?

Show bosses are currently remaining tight-lipped about her identity, although the actress playing the role - Sally Dexter - will be recognisable to TV viewers.

Her most recent prominent role was playing Elizabeth's mother Mrs Chynoweth in BBC1's Poldark, but she's also had guest roles in all manner of dramas from Holby City (as Bridget Nye) to Atlantis (as Deina) by way of Father Brown (as Selina Crow).

She also played DS Maureen Lawson, a sidekick for David Jason in three episodes of A Touch of Frost.

As for what happens next on Emmerdale, fans can expect the mystery woman's health to take a turn for the worse - and Sarah starting to sneak food and cough medicine out to her.

By Wednesday, the situation will have become more intense as Sarah steals some money from the cafe's collection box to give to the newcomer.

Eventually, Sarah comes clean about what's going on after Debbie accuses her of theft. But when mother and daughter arrive at the Dingles' barn, they find that its recent inhabitant has disappeared.

Debbie and Sarah then manage to track the woman down to the B&B - but a further cliffhanger comes when she collapses! As a team of paramedics arrive, it soon becomes clear who the woman actually is. But why has she turned up in the village?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of all this week's drama on Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.