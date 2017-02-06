The RBS Six Nations 2017 is back, with title holders England looking to match their Grand Slam performance in 2016.

But Wales, Ireland and Scotland will all be out in force, with every match live on TV on either the BBC or ITV.

This is the second year that the two broadcasters have shared Six Nations rugby TV coverage. Just like last year, ITV will have live coverage of England, Ireland and Italy's home matches, with BBC showing the home games for Wales, Scotland and France.

Find out the dates, kick-off times and TV coverage details for all the matches in this year's Six Nations below.

Six Nations 2017 TV coverage guide

Saturday 4 February

Scotland v Ireland kick-off 2.25pm | Live on BBC1 RESULT: Scotland 27 - 22 Ireland

England v France kick-off 4.50pm | Live on ITV RESULT: England 19 - 16 France

Sunday 5 February

Italy v Wales kick-off 2pm | Live on ITV RESULT: Italy 7 - 33 Wales

Saturday 11 February

Italy v Ireland kick-off 2.45pm | Live on ITV

Wales v England kick-off 4.50pm | Live on BBC1

Sunday 12 February

France v Scotland kick-off 3pm | Live on BBC1

Saturday 25 February

Scotland v Wales kick-off 2.25pm | Live on BBC1

Ireland v France kick-off 4.50pm | Live on ITV

Sunday 26 February

England v Italy kick-off 3pm | Live on ITV

Friday 10 March

Wales v Ireland kick-off 8.05pm | Live on BBC1

Saturday 11 March

Italy v France kick-off 1.30pm | Live on ITV

England v Scotland kick-off 4pm | Live on ITV

Saturday 18 March

Scotland v Italy kick-off 12.30pm | Live on BBC1

France v Wales kick-off 2.45pm | Live on ITV

Ireland v England kick-off 5pm | Live on ITV