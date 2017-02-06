Morning TV never fails to disappoint when it comes to daft bloopers, and BBC Breakfast didn’t let us down today.

To promote a new campaign in primary schools called Terrific Scientific, presenters Dan Walker and Louise Minchin built and launched rockets live on the show.

And it’d be fair to say their efforts were a mixed bag.

Louise's took flight rather spectacularly – actually flying a little too well. We might have to refer to her as Major Minchin from now on although we're not sure the insurance department at the BBC will be too happy when they see this…

Dan Walker’s, on the other hand, was amazing for exactly the opposite reason.

His limp rocket flopped rather sadly to the floor before doing a little squirt and shuffling along the concrete. Oh dear. Even Dan himself described it as “pathetic. Truly pathetic”.

We’re not sure about that. It’s probably quite a skill to get it to fail that badly.