Baby Groot may be cute, but don't underestimate him – in fact, having to start growing from scratch seems to have given the Guardians of the Galaxy star more spirit.

"I am Groot!" he yells (squeakily) as he charges at Mantis.

Marvel released a new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, the long-awaited sequel to 2014's big sci-fi hit, during the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Giving a hint of what could be on Vol 2 of Star-Lord's mix-tape, the clip is set to Fleetwood Mac's The Chain.

“Just who in the hell do you think you are?” is the first line of the one-minute trailer, but we already know the answer to that question.

The film is set two months after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 and sees Chris Pratt's character Peter Quill (or Star-Lord) try to discover the identity of his father.

James Gunn is back to direct, with old favourites Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Baby Groot (Vin Diesel), Yondu (Michael Rooker) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) along for the ride.

Guardians of the Galaxy will be released on 28 April 2017