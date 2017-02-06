Super Bowl LI: the epic conclusion to the football season for Americans, a lot of confusing stuttered sports action from rugby players in pads for everyone else.

However, if you're the latter, the Super Bowl is also a glorious epicentre for the best TV and film trailers, a not-to-be-missed glimpse at what's on screen in upcoming months.

Unfortunately, they were shown at 3am in the UK. Fortunately, they’re all available here now. Enjoy.

Life

After Arrival and Passengers, we’ve got a new Gravity-esque thriller spinning our way in zero gravity. And this one stars Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson battling a satellite as it rams into their space station, alongside a monster spawning life from a petri dish.

A Cure for Wellness

The weirdest trailer to air during the Super Bowl, it gave us a glimpse into Dane DeHaan’s eerie investigations into a horror-filled mental health spa. Just think of Shutter Island, but with more jump scares.

Transformers: The Last Knight

It’s the trailer for Michael Bay’s fifth Transformers film and – WAIT! Come back! This might be good: Anthony Hopkins is in this one!

Yes, the man behind Westworld's Dr Robot Ford will be joining Mark Wahlberg and Megan Fox to take on a new band of destructive robots.

John Wick: Chapter 2

If, like nobody did, you wanted Keanu Reeves to play Christian Grey, then here’s your chance to see what would have transpired: lots of car crashes. This TV spot for the latest John Wick film – sorry, chapter – is a brilliant parody of the Fifty Shades of Grey trailers, with frolics in a lift replaced by gun-cocking action with Laurence Fishburne (not a euphemism).

Baywatch

While it uses plenty of footage we’ve already seen of the upcoming Baywatch film from Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon, the Super Bowl trailer provided an insightful new look at Zak Efron’s character. Specifically, his bum.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge

With a moody Johnny Cash soundtrack, this trailer emanates the same gritty feel as the first Logan trailer. Plus, with zombie pirates sprinting across the sea’s surface and promises that “the dead have taken control of the sea”, it looks like the Pirates franchise is going to get a lot darker.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Set to the climax of Fleetwood Mac's The Chain, this sneak-peak at the Guardians sequel looks like the second space adventure is keeping to the same winning formula: a plot that doesn’t take itself too seriously, a killer soundtrack and plenty of Chris Pratt.

Logan

Just in case you haven’t got your adamantium claws into the tone of Hugh Jackman’s last outing as Wolverine, the Super Bowl trailer is jammed with gut-splitting action sequences set to an unnerving rendition of Amazing Grace, along with a glimpse of Stephen Merchant’s creepy new villain.

Fast & Furious 8

It’s a TV spot that has everything for Fast and Furious fans: fast cars, Dwayne Johnson driving fast cars, Jason Statham, Jason Statham driving fast cars and wrecking balls ploughing through an armada of vehicles. Who could ask for anything more?

Ghost in the Shell

Yes, it mainly uses footage we’ve seen in its previous trailer (see below), but that’s not a bad thing: a condensed glimpse at this action adventure with Scarlett Johansson reminds us just how much punch Ghost in the Shell promises to pack.

Stranger Things Season 2

Although strange to see a streaming service lavishing out on such a big advert slot, the Super Bowl trailer for the hit Netflix series showed why so many will be watching season two come Halloween: a perfect blend of '80s nostalgia and a MASSIVE new monster.